Concern over capacity, staffing grows alongside Washington's rising hospitalizations

Kaitlin Knapp
Posted:
Updated:
by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of people in a hospital bed continues to grow, and the Washington State Department of Health says it’s rising across the states, though at a slow rate.

With new cases, staffing constraints and more holidays on the way — healthcare officials have concerns. According to the DOH, about 12% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients across the state.

“We continue to exceed what we saw the day before and that’s what really concerning,” said Dr. Dan Getz, Chief Medical Officer with Providence Health Care. “I think this is absolutely a result of what we saw during Thanksgiving.”

Though the state health department says the post-Thanksgiving trends aren’t clear because it’s too soon to tell. There was an increase before, but the data isn’t complete at this point.

