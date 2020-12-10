Concern over capacity, staffing grows alongside Washington’s rising hospitalizations

“We’re stretched now. If we continue to see increasing numbers, we don’t have unlimited capacity,” Getz explained. “And as we get into another big holiday that’s where we’re really concerned. We could reach a point where we’re at the breaking point.”

4 News Now asked Providence about current capacity and bed counts.

“ICU beds aren’t a hard and fast number – we can make changes to a room if it’s needed for critical care, and we have done that a bit for patients with COVID,” said Beth Hedge, Communications Director with Providence Health Care. “We have both people with COVID and those without in critical care beds. We don’t share our daily COVID numbers as they change hourly.”

As of Wednesday morning, 39 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in a hospital bed between MultiCare Deaconess and MultiCare Valley Hospitals.

At Kootenai Health, 71 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 are in a critical care bed as of Wednesday morning. The capacity for the hospital is up 15-20% than what it sees normally.

Another problem on the radar is staffing, especially for smaller hospitals such as Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake.

“Our biggest concern frankly is staffing. The people to staff those beds and take care of the patients that might be in those beds,” said Dr. Andrea Carter, Chief Medical Officer with Samaritan Healthcare. “As we see a rise in the number of cases in our community, we naturally see a rise in the number of staff members that are positive and that’s our biggest concern.”

Cold and flu season is also causing concern as they expect more patients to come in during this season.