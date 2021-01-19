Comstock Park closed for at least several weeks following windstorm

Alex Crescenti

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been five days since a windstorm tore through our region, knocking down trees and cutting off power for thousands.

As of Monday morning, Avista had the lights back on for 96% of its customers. They say they hope to return the power to the rest of the community by the end of the day.

As the power returns to most of the homes in our area, there is still a lot of cleanup ahead. That includes Comstock Park on the South Hill, which is now closed to the public out of safety concerns with many trees uprooted from that storm.

A look across the park could tell you just how powerful the winds were, taking down tree after tree. Even a picnic table was destroyed with the weight of a pine. The small signs warned people to stay out of the park, but it didn’t stop those who were out trying to enjoy the fresh air Monday morning.

“I didn’t come to the park right after the last storm so seeing this is pretty heartbreaking,” said Johanne Vahala who walks through the park multiple times a week.

Some say this is the worst storm they’ve seen since living here. For Jim Wood, seeing the destructive nature of the winds brings up memories of storms past.

“I was in a micro burst in Montana once where I lived the trees actually just snapped and went sideways, so it kind of reminded my of this, made me pretty nervous,” said Wood.

Walking around the edges of the park you notice how quiet it is. As crews have been too busy helping to restore power to others in the community and clearing dangerous debris around homes, to clear out the mess in Comstock.

“Just driving around it was kind of fun to see Canby, Oregon and all the places from around the country that came into help. It was pretty neat to see,” said Wood.

The City of Spokane says its top priority with the park is to quickly fix any dangerous conditions, then clear paths and walkways. After that they’ll get rid of the debris and that could take weeks. Right now, there’s no set re-opening date.

