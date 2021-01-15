Comstock Park closed due to dangers of falling trees, branches

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comstock Park is temporarily closed while city crews remove hazards left by this week’s windstorm.

“We ask the community to please avoid Comstock, as well as other parks and natural areas with tree damage, for their safety and the safety of Park crews completing this important work,” said Parks & Rec director Garrett Jones.

According to the city, Comstock was one of the hardest hit parks in town, with the possibility of trees and branches falling posing serious dangers for people.

There is no estimate for when Comstock will reopen.

Parks & Rec says their Urban Forestry and Park Operations crews will first remove any hazards, then create pedestrian paths before removing debris — a process which they say can take several weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.