Computers back online at Spokane’s VA Medical Center

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health record system is back online.

Computer issues plagued Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff Medical Center on Thursday, causing a shutdown and widespread confusion on medications and surgeries for local veterans.

An update from the Department of Veterans Affairs said the IT system outage caused issues not only in Spokane but in Columbus, Ohio.

“The EHR system has been back online since about 10 am. EST March 4. Veteran patients in the Spokane, Washington and Columbus, Ohio areas can again expect uninterrupted, high-quality care,” the VA said in a statement.

According to the VA, there are no known patient safety issues as a result of the outage. All 205 veterans whose patient records may have been affected by the issue will be contacted and provided resources to ensure they can continue to get care.

Washington Senator Patty Murray said the shutdown was “unacceptable.”

She released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that a technical failure by Cerner has led to patients being turned away at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane. Throughout the electronic health record modernization effort, my focus has been, and continues to be, making sure any issues that keep Washington state veterans from getting the care and treatment they have earned are addressed—period. I have pressed both Cerner and VA to get my office answers immediately on what went wrong and what steps they’re taking to prevent it from happening again. “This is about patient safety and it needs to get fixed—period. VA needs to be upfront about issues like this in real time—Congress absolutely requires transparency when it comes to failures as serious as this. I shouldn’t be hearing about this from local reporting first. “I will continue to hold Cerner and VA accountable to the commitments they have made to me both privately and publicly to get this right. In particular, I will be closely monitoring the expansion of the new electronic health record system to Walla Walla. Just this week I met with the Walla Walla VA Medical Center Director for an update on the facility’s readiness ahead of their rollout of the new EHR scheduled for later this month. If their ability to deliver the high-quality care our veterans deserve becomes uncertain at any point – including up until the day before launch – the rollout should be delayed.”

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers also released a statement:

“The shutdown of Mann-Grandstaff VA yesterday is another event in a series of challenges that the new electronic health record has created for staff and veterans at the facility. My understanding is that an update made to help the VA’s database for demographic data better communicate with the Cerner system was not performed correctly. Mann-Grandstaff leadership rightly took the system offline until the scope of the problem was understood, so no patients were harmed. “I stand by the request I made on February 3rd for the go-live in Walla Walla to be delayed until the VA can ensure the facility can maintain the highest levels of service for our veterans. Next week, I will be speaking with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to further discuss the unresolved issues with the EHR and find out how an outage of this magnitude could happen.

RELATED: Computer issues plague Spokane’s VA Medical Center, force shutdown

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.