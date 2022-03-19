Complete madness: tournament upsets shock the world, busting brackets

by Will Wixey

Darron Cummings - staff, AP Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s called March Madness for a reason: the outcome of any game this month could end in complete madness.

Most of the craziness consists of upsets, which is when a lower seed takes down a higher seed. A great example is when #2 seed Kentucky lost to #15 seed Saint Peters on Thursday. Kentucky, a team many expected to go far in the tournament, was knocked out in the first round by a team almost no one expected to win.

It’s safe to say that no one has a perfect bracket now, even though there haven’t been too many upsets. But of the upsets that have happened, most were unexpected.

Of course, going back to Kentucky, the Wildcats were full of a bunch of well-rounded players that most expected to cruise through Saint Peters. But every once in a while, a low-seeded team catches their opponent off-guard, which is exactly what happened to Kentucky.

The same can be said for the Baylor Bears. Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the East division, was just beaten by No. 8 seed North Carolina, 93-86. North Carolina was definitely underseeded this year, and beating the Bears proves it. Baylor is the first #1 seed knocked out of the tournament, another top-ranked team gone early.

Gonzaga faced a challenge against Georgia State and now they go on to face Memphis, a team with the ACC Freshman of the Year and several future NBA stars. It’ll be a true challenge for the Zags, especially if the Tigers put the pressure on early.

But at the end of the day, it’s March Madness, anything could happen! There very well may be a division with all the top-five seeds knocked out early, or they could just continue to dominate. But with Baylor and Kentucky both out early, the South Division is completely up for grabs.

