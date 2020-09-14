Community tips help police find suspect in Home Depot robbery

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — With help from community tips, Spokane Valley Police identified the suspect in a Home Depot robbery in early September, arresting 39-year-old Jered Fullen.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives said Fullen matched the description given by security at Home Depot, and they were able to match his tattoos and their locations with what was seen on surveillance video.

A detective went to ask Fullen some questions about the incident; Fullen was being held in the Spokane County Jail on charges from a different incident.

Fullen did not answer any questions, but police say the detective developed probable cause to charge Fullen with second-degree robbery. His bond has been set at $5,000 and he remains in custody on a Washington Department of Corrections hold.

