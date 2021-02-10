Community supports synagogue after hate crime, no arrests made in investigation

Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police have no new updates in an anti-Semitic hate crime at the Temple Beth Shalom Synagogue on Monday morning.

The temple was vandalized with red paint of two swastikas, damaged windows and a statue at the temple was also covered in paint. There are security cameras on site, and police have a suspect on video. However, no arrests have been made.

Today, community members who don’t even attend the synagogue stopped by to show respect and support for those affected in this hate crime.

“It just broke my heart. It made me very sad, and I thought I just need to stop by. I just needed to stop by. It does not matter what faith you are. This is just very sad,” Nancy Collins, a Spokane resident, said.

Some community members think these hate crimes can be stopped if proper funding and and resources go to the right places. Anwar Peace is a Human Rights Commissioner in Spokane. He’s working with other commissioners on a task force looking to create an Office of Civil Rights in Spokane which would be committed to addressing, identifying and supporting those affected by hate crimes.

The goal is “to be able to have an office that’s fully staffed with qualified individuals that could proactively go out and address the different neighborhood issues that are taking place in this situation dealing with racism and white nationalism,” Peace said.

The office would take a proactive approach combatting hate in Spokane through education and neighborhood support. Peace says the office would play a different role than police and politicians in helping those targeted by hate crimes.

“If we had a proactive office that was addressing the needs of the community in regards to these issues, we would have a more inclusive community where all feel they are welcome here. At this point, not all feel welcome, and not all feel safe here,” Peace said.

Because hate has no place in Spokane, Collins feels it’s imperative to come together in order to move forward.

“This just should not be happening. It makes me feel very sad obviously and prayerful even more for people to just not be so angry,” Collins said.

“We need to come together as a community. The time for being divided is over, and the time to unite ourselves has come,” Peace said.

The synagogue hopes to have the vandalism washed away as soon as possible. This is an ongoing investigation, so if you have any information regarding the case, you’re encouraged to reach out to police to bring the person responsible to justice.

