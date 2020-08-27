Community rallies to help little boy with autism celebrate his 8th birthday

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — It can be hard for some children with autism to make friends, which means birthdays can get lonely.. Especially during a pandemic.

A Spokane boy couldn’t believe the parade of cars outside his home, there to wish him a happy 8th birthday.

It meant the world to 8-year-old Zane, whose little sister died last Sunday at just seven weeks old. His mom made a single post on Facebook, not asking for gifts, just people to show up and make her son feel special.

It took a while for Zane to realize the line of people in cars outside his home were all there to see him.

“Kids with autism will often times have difficulty making friends or forming typical social relationships so at times like birthdays or things that you would typically have friends involved, a lot of the kids we work with don’t have that same opportunity,” said Jim Matthews, executive director of Soar Behavioral Health.

Zane made a lot of new friends on Wednesday.

“So many wonderful people have come together to create such a wonderful memory for my son that he will never forget,” said his mother, Jesse Van Marter.

