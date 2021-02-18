Community Network libraries to reopen doors on Monday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Community Network libraries across N. Idaho will reopen their doors to the public on Monday.

Curbside pickup remains an option, but those looking to visit in-person will be asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.

“We are so thankful for improved community health. It means that we are one step closer to providing the full scale of services we offer,” said Library Director John Hartung.

In the time the facilities have been closed, librarians have cultivated a digital relationship with the community that was less prominent before the pandemic. The library recently launched a new website that allows greater accessibility to assistive technologies, mobile devices and differently-abled visitors.

The library also saw a 20 percent increase in digital downloads from the previous year.

“As a public library system, we remain attentive to the need to advance our digital presence. Interaction in digital spaces has become another important aspect of how we serve our patrons as a forward-looking library,” said Hartung.

Community Library Network has locations in Athol, Harrison, Hayden, Pinehurst, Post Falls, Rathdrum and Spirit Lake.

