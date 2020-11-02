Community Network libraries in Rathdrum, Athol close over COVID-19 concerns

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Community Network libraries in Rathdrum, Athol and Post Falls are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Rathdrum and Athol libraries will be closed for extensive cleaning until November 12, and the Post Falls library will remain closed until Friday—but the latter will open back up for voting on Election Day.

In the meantime, people can still pace holds on items online and pick them up curbside.

Community Network libraries remain open in Harrison, Hayden, Pinehurst and Spirit Lake, although only self-service curbside and one-hour computer appointments are allowed. When these libraries open up again, face masks and social distancing will be required.

