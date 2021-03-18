Community members weigh in on downtown Spokane stadium proposal

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — People once again turned out to share their thoughts on a downtown Spokane sports stadium during a public forum on Wednesday.

Parking for the Civic Theatre is making some community members apprehensive of the stadium’s placement. The original plan was to build it at the old Joe Albi site.

People against the downtown proposal say the lack of parking spaces is an issue. While there would be a 500-space lot across the street, those opposed say it’s not enough.

“The area will be very congested with the addition of this stadium,” said community member Ryan Wasson.

The $31 million stadium could be built downtown, very close to the Civic Theatre. Wasson, who performs there, says the theatre can hold about 340 people when sold out. Even without the stadium, Wasson says parking is an issue.

“One memory I remember vividly is when Blake Shelton came to town recently and parking was horrible for both attendees of the Civic and the arena,” said Wasson.

The Wonder Building parking garage is also an option for the stadium. While some people spoke against it, the majority who voiced their opinions on Wednesday are in favor.

The stadium would be centrally located to all Spokane Schools, and save the district more than $17 million. Many school principals and coaches say having it downtown would be convenient, time-wise, for families.

“Transportation is an issue for our kids and parents,” said Ken Schutz, in favor of the downtown stadium.

If you missed both forums, there’s still time to weigh in. You have until March 31 to fill out this survey.

RELATED: Vision for a downtown Spokane sports stadium is still alive

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.