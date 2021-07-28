Community members weigh in on CDC’s new mask guidance

by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and Kootenai counties are considered high risk for transmission. On Tuesday, the CDC announced all Americans in these high risk areas should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

People in the Spokane community are conflicted when it comes to the new guidance. Some are in favor of it, others feel like it’s a step backwards.

“My first thought is empathy. Everybody is doing the best they can with the information that’s given,” said Tricia Fernandez.

It’s information that’s constantly evolving.

“We look at the data and look at the studies and what it’s showing for people who are vaccinated getting re-exposed,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez works in the medical field. She said even though she’s fully vaccinated, she continues to wear her mask inside.

“We’re probably more on the conservative side so we’ll go with what’s best for safety,” Fernandez said.

“We have about 43 people currently hospitalized and we have slightly over 100 cases right now,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez with the Spokane Regional Health District.

Velázquez said this is up from 70 cases just two weeks ago. The CDC’s latest guidance also recommends all teachers, staff and students K-12 wear masks even if they are vaccinated.

“I don’t like wearing masks. It makes my face really sweaty,” said Nason Gust.

While it may not be ideal for some, most agreed that wearing a mask in schools is the safest option.

“They don’t get to be vaccinated so they are safer that way,” said Diane James.

