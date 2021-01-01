Community members reflect on the good of 2020 while ringing in the new year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fireworks lit up Spokane’s skies a few hours before the new year.

Families and friends watched them from inside their cars. This way of celebrating is something we’ve seen a lot of in 2020.

It’s been rough on all of us. We’ve had to say happy birthday from our cars and give virtual hugs. It’s been about change and finding the bright side.

Saying goodbye to 2020 this way isn’t what many of us expected.

“I think it’s a safer option because we’re all in our own car and we can all distance,” said Chloe Dinwoodie. “But we’re also all together like it normally is and we can watch the fireworks together.”

Dinwoodie usually celebrates the new year at home.

“For a long time I celebrated New Year’s Eve traveling the world and ringing it in in a capital city in a different country,” said Jennifer Huffaker.

Others would spend it with their loved ones.

“The kids and I get sparkling cider and stuff like that and like cheese dip and crackers and stay up and countdown,” said Tanya Dow-Smart, who watched the fireworks show with a friend.

This year, all of that changed, along with everything else in 2020.

“But this is kinda cool,” said Dow-Smart. “It’s kinda like an old-fashioned drive-in kinda thing.”

Celebrating this way gave everyone time to reflect on the good times rather than the bad.

“We got married,” said Huffaker.

“Being able to become closer with my family I guess, and just like learning how to do things on my own and just keep myself company,” said Dinwoodie.

In a year that’s tested us all, we can be grateful for those still by our side and the people who helped us through 2020.

“I look at the COVID thing kinda as a blessing and a curse because of the fact that it shows us our true strengths and how much we can overcome things,” said Dow-Smart.

