Community invited to watch traditional dugout canoe carving at the MAC

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest is filled with rich and diverse Native American culture.

Many of the traditions that span back hundreds of years, like canoe carving, still continue to this day.

The United Tribes of the Upper Columbia are giving people the rare opportunity to watch them carve out two traditional dugout canoes at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

“It’s a reintroduction to the canoe culture and a connection to our waterways and the lifeways of our ancestors and this is work that has not been done for quite some time,” said Leanne Campbell, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.

The carvers have been working on gutting 120-year-old cedar trees in the MAC’s outdoor amphitheater. It coincides with another museum exhibit about traditional canoe journeys.

If you would like to see the process in person, head to the museum on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of May.

Once the canoes are complete, one will remain at the MAC and the other with stay with the Tribes.

