Community invited to give input on design of new Riverfront Dog Park

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Parks and Recreation wants your input on the design of the new Riverfront Dog Park.

The community is invited to share their thoughts through an online survey, which asks for feedback on desired design features, amenities and uses. The survey will be available through April 15.

The new dog park is a fundraising project of the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane. It will be built in partnership with the Spokane Humane Society.

It is expected to cost approximately $750,000 to construct and construction timelines will depend on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the remaining $500,000. Those interested in donating toward the effort can do so here.

A reveal ceremony is set for June 18 in conjunction with Spokane Humane’s annual Parade of Paws. A design and name for the park will be announced at that time.

