Community invited to Fan Fest at Avista Stadium

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Baseball season is back at Avista Stadium!

Spokane Indians fans are invited to Fan Fest on Wednesday evening.

The free community event, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.mm, is perfect for the whole family and includes a home run derby, player poster giveaway and a chance to see the team.

Concessions will be available for purchase and fans can get all of the gear their need for the upcoming season, which kicks off Friday against the Vancouver Canadians.

Learn more about tickets here.

READ: Almost time to cheer on the Spokane Indians! Baseball begins at Avista Stadium in one week

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.