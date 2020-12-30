Community helps Starbucks collect 150 pounds of coffee for local first responders

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starbucks is giving back to local first responders.

Customers at two Spokane Starbucks locations have purchased 150 pounds of coffee to thank first responders for everything they do.

The donation drive took place over two weeks at the store at Pines and Sprague, with a little help from another Spokane area Starbucks.

Management at the shop says community members rose to the occasion to help.

“They started writing messages on the bags of coffee for the first responders,” said Starbucks Store Manager, Kara Martin. “I figured it would be a small donation and I would never deliver the coffee, however, it ended up being a little bigger than we expected!”

Starbucks delivered that coffee on Tuesday to Liberty Lake Police, Spokane Valley Police, and the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

