Community helps No-Li raise $28K for Toys for Tots, Spokane Quaranteam

by Erin Robinson

No-Li Brewhouse

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse set out to raise money to help local kids this holiday season and the result was overwhelming.

The brewery hoped to raise $20,000 for Toys for Tots and the Spokane Quaranteam. On Friday, they will hit $28,000.

No-Li has been selling cases of their Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer with the promise of donating all funds. The original goal was to sell 800 cases, but they increased that to 1,035 once they saw a deeper need.

“Simply amazed but not surprised by our No-Li community,” said Cole Bryant of No-Li. “Rick of Spokane Quaranteam is a fabric of our community. The women and men of the U.S. Marine Corps showed us the need for children through Toys for Tots. Community partnerships and collaborations overcome societal hurdles. We are all committed.”

Those looking to pick up a case have until 6 p.m. on Friday to do so. Toy and monetary donations are also welcome.

READ: America Strong: No-Li Brewhouse brews with history, hops and heart

RELATED: No-Li raises $80K to support struggling families, local organizations

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.