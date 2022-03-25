Community helps Coeur d’Alene Fire Department name new water rescue training dummies

CREDIT: Coeur d'Alene Fire Department

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash.– They asked and you answered.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department wanted help naming its new water rescue training dummies and asked what you thought. Now, the dummies have been named.

Introducing: Flo Tation and Ida Sunk.

Firefighters said the community came through in a big way. Not only did the department get lots of name suggestions, but the post asking for help gave its Facebook page a big bump in followers.

