Community concerns stall plans for temporary homeless shelter in northeast Spokane

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – Community concerns have stalled plans for a temporary homeless shelter in northeast Spokane.

The City of Spokane was considering putting a temporary shelter on their property at 5205 N. Florida. The property was being considered because it already has a perimeter fence for safety and security, as well as power for heat and other electrical needs.

Mayor Nadine Woodward said her administration was just beginning to discuss the concept of a temporary shelter in the area. No plans were ever set in stone, but word of the consideration quickly spread amongst people and business owners in the area.

“City staff is continually discussing ideas and options for enhancing shelter resources. Many additions over the past several months have given us a stronger base to build from as we continue exploring partnerships and new ways to meet the need. One of the ideas we consistently hear from the community is to evaluate City-owned property as a potential resource. The rationale is it’s already under City ownership and likely quicker and easier to activate,” Woodward said.

Woodward said that through conversations with people in the area, it was made clear that concerns about the location “outweighed the benefits we were seeking.”

The mayor said a decision was made not to pursue the idea any further. She said her administration will refocus time and resources on the “bigger picture priorities” like a new temporary shelter location to meet emergent needs on short notice, as well as a separate permanent shelter with day-use space.

“We appreciate and share the urgency of providing additional resources and have chosen a partnership and collaborative approach that typically produces better outcomes even if it takes a little longer to achieve. We are committed to adding more shelter space to the system for on-demand activation and as permanent resources that will treat people with dignity and respect, set them on a path to permanent housing, and address the environmental considerations expressed by so many in our community,” Woodward said. “The work is as difficult as it is worth it. We will get there with everyone’s help and support as we embrace the challenge.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Business owners in North Spokane concerned about possible homeless camp

RELATED: City of Spokane announces temporary shelter space ahead of bitter cold snap

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.