Community Colleges of Spokane to stop requiring masks after March 12

by Will Wixey

Credit: Community Colleges of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Community Colleges of Spokane (CCS) announced that masks will be optional on all campuses beginning Saturday, March 12.

CCS says it is acting in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated health guidance on masks.

“We couldn’t be happier to see everyone’s faces again,” said Spokane Community College President Brockbank. “This direction – backed by solid public health data and guidance – is a good indication that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.”

CCS also plans to hold in-person college graduations this year at Spokane Arena on June 17. Spokane and Spokane Falls Community College invites graduates who had virtual graduations to walk in person with the 2022 graduates in June.

“We’ve had remarkable success in following health guidelines to keep people safe while providing students with an uninterrupted excellent education,” said Spokane Falls Community College President Kimberlee Messina. “We look forward to everyone gathering together at our graduation celebrations to honor our students.”

The updated guidance affects all Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College, and district campuses and locations. Students who wish to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so, and campuses will continue to provide masks.

READ: WSU relaxing some indoor masking starting March 12

READ: Wash. Board of Health’s technical advisory group decides not to recommend requiring COVID vaccine for students

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.