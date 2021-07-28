Community Colleges of Spokane to require COVID vaccine

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joining the trend of other schools, Community Colleges of Spokane (CCS) will now require COVID vaccinations and masks for students, faculty and staff.

Jonathan Glover, communications director at CCS, said both Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College will require vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff, in accordance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s higher education proclamation.

He said the requirements have not yet been communicated to all CCS employees or students, but a message will be finalized soon.

Religious, philosophical and medical exemptions will be allowed, as specified by the proclamation. To ensure the health and safety of all students and employees, Glover said CCS is going to require non-vaccinated students and employees to wear masks, as well as campus visitors.

All students and employees will fill out one-time health attestation forms through CCS’s statewide enterprise resource planning tool, ctcLink. This or a similar procedure is planned at several other state community and technical colleges, including Cascadia, Everett, Green River and Walla Walla.

Glover said CCS will continue to follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health District guidance and adjust as necessary. CCS will also hold several pop-up vaccination clinics across campuses this fall.

