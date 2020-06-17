Community Colleges of Spokane preparing for ‘largest budget cut’ in its history

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the effects of COVID-19 and declining enrollment, the Community Colleges of Spokane could be facing the worst budget cut in history, according to an email shared with employees Tuesday afternoon.

CCS said in the email that the state Office of Financial Management asked them to prepare a 15% reduction in state budget allocation, which the email says could equate to cuts of “$11 million from our approximate $67 million in state operating allocation.” This is due to the loss of state tax revenue due to COVID-19.

The email says the colleges are already facing a “steep decline” in enrollment. Spring enrollment was down 19-21% from the previous year. Enrollment for the school year overall was down 8-9%, which “resulted in $1,017,000 less in revenue” than what was in the budget forecast.

“We must make immediate cuts to make up for the loss of tuition revenue this fiscal year,” the email says.

It also says the projected enrollment for the fall is 30% below what is typical.

“We will not be able to balance our budget without reductions in personnel costs in every employee group across CCS,” the email says.

The email lays out what has been done and what is planned. That includes a partial hiring freeze, furloughs, reduction in hours and pay reductions.

According to the email, each CCS employee is being asked to take 40 hours of unpaid furlough during the next fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Exempt, administrator, executive and classified employees will see their pay reduced by 1.9% for the entire year.

Some employees may miss out on their budgeted cost-of-living salary increases.

CCS is also looking certain qualified employees to “voluntarily separate” from CCS. The colleges have set aside money for up to 41 employees with cash incentives of up to $25,000 per employee.

The email notes an employee survey where people suggested ways to reduce costs. “It was encouraging that so many of you mentioned pay freezes, furloughs and reduced hours of operations because those actions would yield immediate results and would reduce the number of jobs we have to eliminate,” the email says.

The email ends with Chancellor Dr. Christine Johnson saying “I am very sorry to end our academic year with this bleak budge news, but I know I would be remiss if people headed into the summer months without fully understanding the extreme challenges we are facing.”

