Common ballot mistakes, what to do if you don’t have one yet

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you gotten your ballot yet?

The Spokane County Elections Office says everyone who’s registered to vote, not only in the county, but in the region, should have their ballots in hand by now.

If you don’t have yours yet, there might be a few reasons why and these are the most common:

Change in address

Not registered at all

Luckily, you can register to vote and make any changes to your registration up until Election Day as well as on Election Day.

You can check your record and registration status on votewa.gov or give the Elections Office a call to make sure everything is correct.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says any ballots sent out from now until Election Day are going out to those who are newly registered or have made any changes to their record.

And of course, you not only want to make sure you get your ballot in time, but you want to return it properly.

The Spokane County Elections Office has already seen some ballots that can’t be counted because they were turned in the wrong way.

Here’s what you need to do to make sure your vote is counted:

No food, drink, pets stains on your ballot

Use dark blue or black pen

If you want to change your vote, mark through wrong response completely, then bubble in the one you want

Put ballot in security envelope, then put the security envelope in the mailing envelope

Don’t forget to sign and date the mailing envelope before you turn it in

You can check your voter registration status here and call the Spokane County Elections Office at (509) 477-2320.

