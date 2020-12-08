Committee members resign over grievances with Health District admin Amelia Clark

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last night, several members of the Spokane Health Advisory Committee resigned in protest of the Health District’s administrator, Amelia Clark, firing health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

In late October, Clark asked for Lutz’s resignation, but he could not lose his job without a public vote from the Board of Health, as required under board bylaws. Clark was accused by many in the community, including Health District employees, of violating the Open Meetings Act and was not authorized to fire Lutz.

One of the resigning members told 4 News Now that Amelia Clark asked to meet with the committee this week. Members then had to wrestle with the decision about whether to stay on board, or be complicit in supporting the administrator’s efforts to “subvert the public health.”

This committee is made up of community members from different backgrounds and expertise that is able to give advice to the public health officer and give feedback from citizens. In a statement Sunday evening, Clark said she is “sorry to see these members discontinue their support of the health district during a time when staff are working tirelessly to keep the community healthy and safe during the COVID-19.”

“As an ethics professor I really struggled with whether or not I felt like I could continue to remain on this group and sort of maintain my own integrity,” said Dr. Brian Henning, an ethics professor at Gonzaga and former member of the committee, “and I decided that I just couldn’t participate in a process which is so endangering the public health so I made the difficult decision.”

Henning says he hopes over time more health professionals are put on the Health Board so decisions can be less political and more scientific.

Dr. Patricia Butterfield, another member who resigned from the committee, echoed those sentiments in a statement Monday:

“I resigned from the Health Advisory council because Dr. Lutz listened carefully to us. Over the past 16 months, Amelia Clark made no effort to get to know our council. So last Friday when I received an invitation to attend an upcoming meeting I decided to resign.”

4 News Now asked Dr. Henning if he would return if leadership were to change at the Health District — for instance, if Dr. Lutz was reinstated. He said he would, but that it was a longshot at this point. We also reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District for additional comment today, but have not heard back.

