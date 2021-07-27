Commissioner of Public Lands to visit site of Sherwood Fire on Wednesday

by Connor Sarles

Hilary Franz

WELLPINIT, Wash. — Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will visit the site of the Sherwood Fire in Wellpinit Wednesday morning.

Franz, Spokane Tribe leaders and wildfire officials are expected to make an announcement on plans to keep Washingtonians safer, says the Department of Natural Resources.

The Sherwood Fire started July 21 and has burned nearly two square miles.

RELATED: Sherwood Fire near Wellpinit burns square mile, prompts more evacuations

DNR says more than 240,000 acres—375 square miles—have burned across the state, more than all of the wildfires burned in 2019. Since Franz visited the site of the Red Apple Fire just a week ago, wildfires have scorched nearly 100,000 more acres of land across Washington.

The number of fire ignitions in Washington is double the 10-year average, DNR says.

PAST COVERAGE: All DNR lands in Central, Eastern Washington to close over fire danger

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.