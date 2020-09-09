Commissioner of Public Lands to visit Malden in wake of devastating wildfire

MALDEN, Wash. — Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will visit Malden on Wednesday, just two days after a wildfire ripped through and destroyed most of the town.

Franz will tour the town to survey the damage and be joined by wildfire incident commanders, as well as other local officials.

Extreme fire conditions have been reported across the state over the past few days, with hot, dry and fast-moving winds expected over the new few days. There are nine large fires burning throughout Washington and there were more than 58 new wildfire starts in the matter of 24 hours.

Hundreds of thousands of acres have already burned and the state is receiving federal assistance to help with the fire fight.

