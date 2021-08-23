Commissioner Franz urges federal agencies to require vaccines for wildland firefighters

by Erin Robinson

Pete Caster Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands wants federal agencies to require wildland firefighters to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter sent Monday, Hilary Franz called on the federal Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to require their firefighters to be vaccinated.

Franz noted that this has been the worst wildfire season in Washington ever and firefighters are not only dealing with that threat but the threat of the virus. She said COVID-19 not only impacts the health of firefighters but the ability to deploy critical firefighting resources to the fire lines.

“Last week in Washington, a federal crew on its way to a wildfire threatening a community was forced to turn back due to its members contracting COVID-19,” she wrote. “This was not the first time this had occurred. When one member of a crew contracts COVID-19, it forces the loss of the remaining members of the crew and it raises risks to other firefighters.”

Franz said wildfire season is not close to being over, so every step should be taken to ensure communities and firefighters are protected.

Franz herself has already directed all Washington state Department of Natural Resources personnel to be fully vaccinated by October 18.

“Our mandate alone will not fully protect firefighters from the spread of COVID-19. Both of our teams work closely together on the fire lines and both of our teams depend on each other in these critical times,” she wrote. “I, therefore, respectfully urge you to require COVID-19 vaccinations for your wildland firefighting forces.”

