Comedian Tom Segura to perform at First Interstate Center this summer

by Will Wixey

Tom Segura I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, prepare to laugh.

Renowned comedian Tom Segura is performing at Spokane’s First Interstate Center for the Arts on July 20. His show is part of his ‘I’m Coming Everywhere’ world tour.

Segura is currently one of the biggest names in the comedy business, known for his many Netflix specials and hilarious podcast Your Mom’s House.

Tickets for the show go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. on TicketsWest.com.

