Comedian Louis C.K. to perform at First Interstate Center for the Arts in October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Louis C.K. is set to perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on October 10.
The six-time Emmy Award winner has released more than nine stand up specials. He is also the creator, writer, director and star of the shows Louie and Horace and Pete.
C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour in 2015.
Two years later, C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct against several female comedians. He has since admitted to the allegations.
Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $30 to $75.
