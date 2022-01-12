Comedian, Cheney native Kelsey Cook remembers mentor Bob Saget

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — America was left heartbroken in the wake of Bob Saget’s recent passing.

The comedy genius passed away in Florida on Sunday evening, with an autopsy showing there was no sign of foul play or drug use.

In the hours after his death was made public, tributes came flooding in from fellow comedians, colleagues and fans.

Many shared a common theme: Saget was generous. Whether with his talent or his time, many noted that Saget was always willing to help.

Comedian Kelsey Cook, an Eastern Washington native, said she got imposter syndrome when Saget offered to help her break into the business.

Heartbroken. I was lucky enough to open for Bob years ago, and from that night on, he told me that he wanted to help with my comedy career if he could. And he genuinely meant it. Having a mentor like him meant the world to me as a young comic & always will. The kindest man. RIP❤️ pic.twitter.com/UEnXLRSwXl — Kelsey Cook (@KelseyCook) January 10, 2022

Saget chose Cook to open for him during a show in Seattle in 2016. After that show, he told her he wanted to mentor her.

“I’m from Cheney! This is crazy, that this man, Bob Saget, wants to help me. And he meant it,” she said. “There are so many kind of fake Hollywood types who are like ‘Oh, I’ll help you kid. Call my agency or whatever,’ but he gave me his personal email that he used. And anytime I emailed him, he would respond right away. And actually did all the things he said he’d do to help me.”

Cook says she will remember Saget for his kind and genuine nature.

