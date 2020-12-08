Colville Tribes puts Inchelium under curfew due to massive COVID outbreak

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

NESPELEM, Wash. — The Colville Tribes imposed a curfew in the Inchelium District due to a COVID outbreak.

According to the Tribes, the curfew runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, during which everyone must remain indoors unless travel is essential—for instance, going to work or to the hospital. The curfew is in effect indefinitely, and anyone who violates curfew may be cited or prosecuted.

The curfew only affects Inchelium for the time being.

“The Inchelium District is currently experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections. The Reservation currently has 60 active cases of people suffering from diagnosed COVID-19. Of those active cases, 47 of them are in Inchelium,” said Chairman of the Colville Tribes, Rodney Cawston. “There are an additional 42 people in preventative quarantine across the Reservation, and 36 of those quarantine cases are in Inchelium. It is absolutely necessary to take additional measures at this time to preserve the peace, health, safety, and welfare of the Reservation and all surrounding communities.”

CCT EOC COVID-19 Quick Facts: Monday, December 7 Posted by Tribal Tribune on Monday, December 7, 2020

The Reservation has been closed to non-essential people through the year, and this latest measure is to further prevent transmission of the virus.

“This curfew is intended to minimize in-person interactions, which is the primary way the virus spreads,” said Cawston. “We must all must sacrifice in this time of pandemic to protect ourselves and others.”