Colville School District Board of Directors votes to make masks optional for students

COLVILLE, Wash.– Another school district in eastern Washington is changing its mask policy before the state officially lifts the mandate.

On Thursday, the Colville School District Board of Directors passed a mask optional policy for students. However, people who work at the school district will continue to wear masks through March 21.

The optional mask policy goes into effect Tuesday, February 22.

Superintendent Steve Fisk said the district will be following up with building leaders and other leadership to go over the next steps. He said families can expect to hear more on Monday.

“I have appreciated, like many of you, the shared journey we have all been on together, this has been fraught with many challenges. We are very close to the finish line! I have the utmost confidence that together we will once again work through this to best support our staff, students, and families,” Fisk said.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the indoor mask mandate would be lifted on March 21. K-12 school buildings are included in the places this affects. The Department of Health will issue updated guidance for K-12 schools the week of March 7.

Schools will still be required to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, and cooperate with public health authorities in responding to these consistent with other communicable diseases.

Students and staff with COVID symptoms will still be required to quarantine away from school buildings. Schools will also have to ensure access to testing for those with symptoms or who have been exposed.

Earlier this week, the Kettle Falls School District voted to make masks optional.

