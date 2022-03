Both U.S. 95 southbound lanes back open in Ponderay

by Will Wixey

PONDERAY, Idaho — Both southbound lanes of U.S. 95 in Ponderay are back open after being closed due to a traffic collision.

The crash was on U.S. 95 near Schweitzer Cutoff Road.

The highway is now clear and traffic is moving normally in both directions.

