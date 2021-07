Collision blocking left lane of I-90 in east Spokane cleared

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The collision that was blocking a lane on I-90 has been cleared.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said there was a crash that blocked the left lane of eastbound I-90 on Thursday afternoon, between the Division and Hamilton St. ramps.

FINAL: this collision is clear. https://t.co/6WEXDoIEub — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 9, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.