Collision blocks both lanes of State Route 97 near Brewster

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A crash between a John Deere tractor and a van has blocked both lanes of State Route 97 near Brewster Grange Road.

Washington State Patrol says there are serious injuries in the crash.

Collision involves a passenger van and a John Deere Tractor. Location is the south edge of Brewster (near Brewster Grange Road). https://t.co/sGYRHykk8u — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) August 25, 2020

There is no word yet on detours or reopenings.

This is a developing story.

