Spokane Police: Five injured in multi-car crash on N. Division
SPOKANE, Wash. — A serious collision involving at least three cars is blocking both directions of US-2 and Division St in North Spokane, Washington State Department of Transportation said Saturday.
The crash is just north of Lincoln Rd, according to WSDOT East.
Five people were injured. Four of those people are under the age of 18, Spokane Police said.
Detours are in place. There’s no estimated time for when the road will reopen, but police believe it will be at least a couple of hours before the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story.
