Spokane Police: Five injured in multi-car crash on N. Division

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A serious collision involving at least three cars is blocking both directions of US-2 and Division St in North Spokane, Washington State Department of Transportation said Saturday.

The crash is just north of Lincoln Rd, according to WSDOT East.

Five people were injured. Four of those people are under the age of 18, Spokane Police said.

Detours are in place. There’s no estimated time for when the road will reopen, but police believe it will be at least a couple of hours before the scene is cleared.

There is a serious collision blocking both directions of US 2/Division St. just north of Lincoln Road. Traffic is being diverted at Lincoln to the south and at Magnesium Road. There is no ETA to reopen the roadway at this time. There are significant backups right now. pic.twitter.com/Si2VsxKFsH — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 20, 2020

This is a developing story.

