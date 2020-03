Colfax without power as crews work to control downtown fire

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Crews are responding to a fire at a building in downtown Colfax on Tuesday.

According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, the city is currently without power.

A detour is in place while firefighters work to get the flames under control.

This is a developing story.

