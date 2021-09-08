Funeral for longtime Colfax Fire Chief set for Friday

Former Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse, who died from an apparent heart attack while responding to a wildfire Courtesy of Glenn Johnson. Pullman Fire PIO

COLFAX, Wash.– Friends, family, coworkers and the community are invited to honor longtime Colfax Fire Chief James Earl Krouse Friday.

A funeral service honoring him will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the First Baptist Church in Colfax.

Krouse died doing what he loved on Aug. 28. He collapsed while fighting a wildfire on the outskirts of town. A team of firefighters rushed him to the hospital where he died of an apparent heart attack.

Not only was Krouse a longtime fire chief, but he also called Colfax home his entire life.

The City of Colfax Fire Department asks other departments that plan of attending Krouse’s service to reach out to its public information officer, Ben Shearer, so it can finalize plans for the processional. The department is working to get the final numbers put together so it can plan accordingly.

Krouse’s family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Colfax Volunteer Firemen, P.O. Box 226, Colfax, WA 99111.

You can read the full obituary for Chief Krouse online.

