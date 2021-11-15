Cole’s Bakery & Cafe catering to vegan, gluten-free diets this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks left to plan your family’s Thanksgiving feast!

This year, you can cater to everyone’s appetite and dietary needs by ordering from Cole’s Bakery & Cafe.

The restaurant specializes in vegan and gluten-free options and that’s what you’ll find on their Thanksgiving menu.

The Thanksgiving menu at Cole’s Bakery & Cafe consists of many items including traditional dinner sides, rolls, pies and much more.

You will need to come in or call in your order before Saturday, Nov. 20.

Pick up options are Thursday, Nov. 18 or Wednesday, Nov. 24.

For more information on Cole’s Bakery & Cafe, see the official website.