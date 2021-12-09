Colder with just a little bit of snow for Thursday – Kris

After a one-day warmup (we made it into the 40s today!), the cold, winter air is moving back in tonight. Lows will drop into the 20s. We melted so much snow and ice today, there aren’t a lot of wet roads left to refreeze. That’s good news. Meanwhile, tomorrow’s highs will only climb into the mid 30s. That is right about what you’d expect for December. Also, there’s a slight chance of snow showers from mid-morning until early afternoon, however, most of the snow will fall over North Idaho. Expect tricky pass travel if you are heading west or east on Thursday.

Friday will be quiet and cool. By Friday night, the next storm will impacting the region. It is expected to be fairly strong bringing the heaviest snow of the season to the mountains. Mountain pass travel will be be very difficult. In the valleys, Friday-night snow will transition to a rain snow mix through Saturday morning. Saturday will be a warm and windy day with highs in the 40s. Snow will linger on Sunday, mainly over the mountains.