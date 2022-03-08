Colder Weather for a Few Days – Mark
Expect some clouds and cooler temperatures today.
Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday are:
- More clouds and cooler conditions
- Some windchills on Wednesday
- Mountains getting snow
- A warmer weekend ahead
Temperatures are just below average today, sitting in the mid-to-low 40’s and dropping off at night.
Winds and cold temperatures will have a wind-chill effect on Wednesday.
The cold front is here and will cool things down with some mountain snow showers. The sun comes out on Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and daytime temps in the 30s. It starts to warm up on Friday and the rain makes a return on Sunday and Monday.
