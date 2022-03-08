Colder Weather for a Few Days – Mark

Expect some clouds and cooler temperatures today.

Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday are:

More clouds and cooler conditions

Some windchills on Wednesday

Mountains getting snow

A warmer weekend ahead

Temperatures are just below average today, sitting in the mid-to-low 40’s and dropping off at night.

Winds and cold temperatures will have a wind-chill effect on Wednesday.

The cold front is here and will cool things down with some mountain snow showers. The sun comes out on Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and daytime temps in the 30s. It starts to warm up on Friday and the rain makes a return on Sunday and Monday.