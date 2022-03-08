Colder Weather for a Few Days – Mark

Mark Peterson,
by Mark Peterson

Expect some clouds and cooler temperatures today.

Tue Mid 12 Hours

Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday are:

  • More clouds and cooler conditions
  • Some windchills on Wednesday
  • Mountains getting snow
  • A warmer weekend ahead

Tue Mid 4 Things

Temperatures are just below average today, sitting in the mid-to-low 40’s and dropping off at night.

Tue Highs

Winds and cold temperatures will have a wind-chill effect on Wednesday.

Tue Night Low

The cold front is here and will cool things down with some mountain snow showers. The sun comes out on Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and daytime temps in the 30s. It starts to warm up on Friday and the rain makes a return on Sunday and Monday.

Tue Planning 7 Day

