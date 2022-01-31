Colder air moving in for midweek – Mark

Happy Monday!

Here are the 4 Things to Know today:

Some slipper surfaces are lingering

Winds are coming from the west

Some fog is on the way Tuesday

The cold comes midweek

Today, we’ll have variable clouds, breezy conditions and cool temperatures.

Our highs are about average today with temperatures mostly in the mid 30s.

A few flurries and gusty west winds move in today, then we calm and cool as the week progresses.

Patchy Tuesday morning fog comes before we warm up to 32 degrees. Wednesday morning brings single digits in many places with a warm 22 degrees as the day goes on. The weekend will be warmer and dry.