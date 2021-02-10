Frigid windchill and single digit temperatures moving in – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 10:

Cold, dry Arctic air will continue to push into our region, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens. Daytime highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Increasing winds are expected to bring frigid windchill Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal.

The arctic air mass starts to move in tonight with gusty winds and a Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday morning. Sub-zero windchill will make the end of the week and weekend bitter cold.

High weather impact Thursday for kids and pets.