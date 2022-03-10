Cold tonight, but there’s warmer, wetter weather in the forecast – Kris

Today’s beautiful blue skies will translate into a clear, COLD night! Temperatures are dropping rapidly, and we will be bottoming out in the teens in most locations by early Thursday morning. We won’t stay clear for long. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. That’s between 5 and 10 degrees below average, but warmer than it was today (Wednesday’s high = 33°!).

The warming trend will continue for Friday and through the first part of the weekend. As our temperature increases, so will our chance of precipitation. Starting Friday evening, there’s a chance of valley rain and mountain snow. That’s just the first of several Pacific storm systems to move through the region. Right now, it looks like the wettest weather will be on Monday, once again in the form of valley rain and high mountain snow.