The coldest days of the winter are ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 9:

  • Sun and few clouds today
  • Temperatures in the teens overnight
  • Even colder Thursday
  • Windchill impact Thursday

Tue 4 Things1

Expect some sunshine and cold temperatures today.

Tue Day Planner1

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average today.

Tue Highs1

Arctic air is moving in Wednesday night and through the weekend. The coldest temperatures of the winter are ahead of us. High temperatures will be in the teens and the overnight lows will be in the single digits.

Tue 4 Day1

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.