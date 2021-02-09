The coldest days of the winter are ahead – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, February 9:
- Sun and few clouds today
- Temperatures in the teens overnight
- Even colder Thursday
- Windchill impact Thursday
Expect some sunshine and cold temperatures today.
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average today.
Arctic air is moving in Wednesday night and through the weekend. The coldest temperatures of the winter are ahead of us. High temperatures will be in the teens and the overnight lows will be in the single digits.
