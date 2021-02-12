Cold Temperatures and Winds Trigger Wind Chill Advisory – Mark
Your 4 Things for 2/12/21
Your day planner for a cold Friday
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures, caution if your going to be outside.
These highs are about half of what is normal
Cold arctic air remains through the weekend with gusty NE winds today and a Wind Chill Advisory until Noon. Clouds and cold into Monday with a chance of snow and slowly warming into next week.
