Cold temperatures and snow flurries expected Thursday – Mark
Your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 9 include:
We will see snow flurries later today.
Temperatures will be colder than Tuesday and below average all around the region.
Friday will be partly cloudy with evening rain and snow mix.
The weekend will see a mixture of rain and snow. If you’re headed over the mountains, expect winter travel conditions all weekend.
Snow is also in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.
