Cold Springs Fire burn victims upgraded to satisfactory condition

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — The couple burned while trying to escape the Cold Springs Fire has been upgraded to satisfactory condition, as of Tuesday.

Jake and Jamie Hyland remain in treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The couple was visiting their property in Okanogan last week when the fire started. They tried to flee in their truck, but had to run to escape the flames. They were found in the river last Wednesday by a Colville Tribal boat, but their 1-year-old son Uriel had already passed away.

The Hylands both suffered significant burns to their hands and legs, and were transported to Three Rivers Hospital before being flown to Harborview.

READ: Parents severely burned in Cold Springs Fire remain in critical condition at Harborview

RELATED: 1-year-old child killed as family tries to flee Cold Springs Fire, parents severely burned

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.