Cold, snow and gusty winds: It’s a perfect weekend to hunker down at home. -Kris

The snow that has been falling for much of the day is now sticking, blustery north winds are picking up and Arctic air is blasting into the region. There are a number of WINTER STORM WARNINGS , WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WIND ADVISORIES in effect through Saturday morning.

Travel conditions are expected to be especially treacherous through the U.S. Routes 2 and 95 corridors. Snowfall totals around Spokane will be around 2″ – 4″ through Saturday morning. Higher totals are expected on the west plains and in the northern valleys. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph will drive wind chill readings down below zero in some locations. High temperatures on Saturday will be more than 20 degrees below average.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, calmer and drier. The work week will start off dry and cold, but temperatures return to normal by mid week.